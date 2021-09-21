‘Before BJP, it was ‘mai aur mera khandan’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath took a shot at opposition on Monday, saying that although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to provide equal opportunities to everybody, but for the Opposition, it is always ‘Mai aur mera khandan’ (Me and my family).

At the inaugural ceremony of several developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, the UP Chief Minister stated: ‘BJP is working with the objective of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ and providing equal opportunity to everyone. Earlier it was ‘Mai or mera khandan’. When people of UP were suffering, they (SP and Congress) were organising functions of singing and dancing.’

‘The wait of 500 years ended on Aug 5, 2020, when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Would SP and BSP ever have done so?’ he questioned.

Yogi Adityanath went on a two-day tour to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Jaunpur, among other areas in the state. On Sunday, he attended the final session of the Scheduled Caste Morcha’s two-day national executive meeting at Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastkala Sankul Auditorium in Varanasi.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister said that BJP does not engage in caste politics and has always promoted social harmony in society. He went on to say that previous governments did nothing for the backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, instead many of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dreams were realised under the BJP government by implementing public welfare schemes which brought radical changes in the standard of living of the underprivileged.