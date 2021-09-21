Facebook India appoints ex-IAS officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Public Policy head

Rajiv Aggarwal, an ex-IAS officer and former Uber executive, was named Director of Public Policy by Facebook India on Monday. Aggarwal will define and oversee policy development activities for Facebook India. He succeeds Ankhi Das, who resigned in October of last year after becoming embroiled in a scandal over his opposition to the implementation of hate-speech laws against India’s right-wing leaders.

According to reports, the policy measures will address user safety, data protection and privacy, inclusiveness and internet governance.

Aggarwal was formerly the Head of Public Policy for India and South Asia at Uber. He has served as a District Magistrate in nine districts in Uttar Pradesh and as an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS). He steered India’s first-ever national policy on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) as Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (M/o Commerce) and was instrumental in the digital transformation of India’s IP offices during his 26 years as an administrative officer. In addition to being India’s chief negotiator on IPRs with other countries, he has been actively engaged with the India-US bilateral trade conference.

Ajit Mohan, the Managing Director, said about Aggarwal’s appointment: ‘Facebook is an ally for the exciting economic and social transformation that India is witnessing, with digital playing a central role. We realise we are deeply immersed in the fabric of India and we have the opportunity to help build a more inclusive and safe internet that benefits everyone in the country. I’m thrilled that Rajiv is joining us to lead the Public Policy team. With his expertise and experience, Rajiv will help further our mission to build transparency, accountability, empowered and safe communities, all of which we recognize as our responsibility.’