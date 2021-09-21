Shilpa’s son shares Ganesh Chaturthi celebration pic after Kundra’s bail

Mumbai: Viaan Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty’s son, shared a photo from the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations earlier this month. This post comes hours after Raj Kundra, a businessman, was granted bail in a porn case against him with a surety of Rs 50,000.

The picture Viaan posted featured himself with his mother Shilpa and his sister Samisha sitting in front of a large image of Ganesha. They wore matching white ethnic outfits with floral designs. ‘Life as long as Lord Ganesha’s trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Ganpati Bappa Morya!’ the post read. Viaan is not verified on Instagram, but Raj and Shilpa’s mother, Sunanda Shetty, follows the account. Raj has also tagged Viaan’s account in several of his posts.

Raj was arrested in July for being the ‘key conspirator’ in a porn racket. Using his Hotshots app, he was alleged to have produced adult films and streamed them. A Mumbai court granted him bail in the case on Monday. Shilpa said in a statement released last month that it had been a ‘challenging’ time for her family, but that she had full faith in the Mumbai police and judicial system. She urged everyone to respect the privacy of Viaan and Samisha, and said she is a ‘proud, law-abiding Indian citizen’. ‘We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,’ she said.

Following Raj’s release from jail in the Porn case, Shilpa shared a cryptic message about ‘beautiful things’ after ‘a bad storm’ on her Instagram Stories. ‘Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm,’ read the quote attributed to Roger Lee.