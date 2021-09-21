‘This Is Our Time’, the official song of Expo 2020 Dubai, celebrates UAE’s role in the world

Expo 2020 Dubai launched its official song on Tuesday, less than 10 days before it opens its doors to the world. ‘This Is Our Time’ celebrates the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future, and unites people from around the world while conveying the theme of Expo’s overarching theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through the universal language of music. The song was sung by UAE artist Hussain Al Jassmi, who also serves as Expo 2020 Ambassador. She is joined by Lebanese-American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also artistic director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra and 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, named as Spotify’s Best Female Talent in the Middle East.

Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Experience Officer Marjan Faraidooni said: ‘World Expos bring people together, and we are delighted by the talents who have contributed to the official song about past, present, and future – inspiring the whole world. We are excited to be welcoming millions of visitors to the UAE in less than 10 days. ‘This Is Our Time’ is a tribute to everything the UAE has been, is today, and will be in the future. There is a song about pride, faith, and unity, and I hope that it will make everyone smile a little bit, wherever they live. It is extremely exciting and rewarding to be a part of such an iconic event in the UAE’s history,’ Hussain Al Jassmi stated.

‘I am proud to be an Emirati and play a role in a moment that will always be remembered in my country,’ said Almas. Mayssa Karaa says: ‘I believe that by collaborating with tremendous Arab performers and artists, we can bring a better future for all of us’. Mayssa Karaa says: ‘It is such an honor to work on this song with such phenomenal Arab talents. Expo 2020 is a significant moment for the Arab world as well as Arabs around the globe. This song aims to encourage people of all ages and walks of life to follow their dreams – there are no limits to what they can achieve’.

Read more: Cochin to Bangalore in 30 minutes, without boarding a flight: The future of travel lies in superfast transport

The first global mega-event since the COVID-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 will take place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Over a six-month period, the festival will celebrate human creativity, innovation, progress and culture, with music serving as the unifying, uplifting force of this celebration.