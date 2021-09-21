US schools shocked by TikTok’s latest ‘devious licks’ trend

Reports claim that a new ‘devious lick’ challenge on TikTok has prompted students to damage and steal objects in the US. TikTok, which has become a viral trend, has reportedly worried teachers and parents due to instances of vandalism in the states of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Schools across New Jersey and the U.S. are bedeviled by the so-called ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge in which students are posting videos of themselves on the social media platform smashing bathroom mirrors or stealing soap dispensers and even turf off football fields.

There were reports that some schools in Connecticut have requested that TikTok ban users who participate in the ‘devious licks’ challenge. Another report said a student in Alabama stole a fire extinguisher to meet the challenge.

Approximately 12 soap dispensers were damaged by a student in Florida, so far. According to reports, TikTok is planning to ban content related to the ‘devious licks’ trend. Various reports of damage and property loss have been reported in schools across New Jersey as well. According to reports, some schools have shut down their bathrooms to prevent carnage.