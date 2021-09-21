Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96 to get Hindi remake

Producer Ajay Kapoor, who has bankrolled Bollywood films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Patakha and Attack, among others, has landed the rights to Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s hit Tamil romantic drama 96. The story follows the lives of two high school students who fall in love with each other but are forced to part ways. In the film, the duo meet at a school reunion after decades. This romantic drama by C Premkumar was a big hit with audiences of all ages and had a successful run.

Vijay Sethupathi tweeted on September 20 that he is glad Ajay Kapoor has been given the Hindi remake rights of the movie: ‘As an actor, it gives me immense joy to tell stories which strike a chord with the audience, the happiness is further elevated when it reaches a wider audience. ’96’ has been a lovely experience for me, now as Producer Ajay Kapoor takes this journey ahead with the Hindi remake, I wish him all the best! Can’t wait.’

According to The New Indian Express, the producer recently announced that he has acquired the rights to the Hindi remake of the film. He explained what led him to choose the film as he said, ‘The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience.’ Noting that further details will be available shortly, he added, ‘I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative along with the director and right kind of star cast. Once we finalise everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew.’

Read also: Marathi actress, friend die in a car accident in Goa

In 96, Vijay Sethupathi plays Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy aka Ram, a travel photographer, while Trisha plays Janaki aka Janu. The cast included actors Aadithya Bhaskar, Gouri G Kishan, Niyathi Kadambi, Bagavathi Perumal, Devadarshini, and Aadukalam Murugadoss. The film was produced by S Nanthagopal of Madras Enterprises and distributed by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The film was also remade in Telugu with Samantha and Sharwanand, and in Kannada with Bhavana and Ganesh.