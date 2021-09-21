Marathi actress, friend die in a car accident in Goa

Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande, 25, along with her friend Shubham Dedge, 28, died in a car accident in Goa. The incident took place on Monday morning along the Baga-Calangute Road.

According to reports, the friends had been traveling in a car when their vehicle fell into a creek. As the car was locked centrally, the victims were unable to get out and drowned when the doors were locked. The accident occurred near the village of Arpora.

Ishwari and Shubham were friends who went to Goa on September 15. They had been childhood friends and were getting engaged soon, according to reports. Ishwari had acted in a Marathi film and also in a Hindi one , but they are still not released.

Suraj Gawas, inspector in charge of the Anjuna Police station, told The Indian Express, ‘Primary investigation suggests that the mishap took place because the driver lost control of the car. After losing control, the car crossed over to the opposite corridor and again crossed over back before falling into a small creek. The fire brigade was called around 7 am. They managed to haul the car out of the creek with the bodies of the victims inside.’