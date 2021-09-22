37 Kilograms of heroin, cocaine seized in Delhi, Noida

Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 37 kilograms of cocaine and heroin from Delhi and Noida. DRI personnel also arrested an Uzbek national and four Afghan nationals. DRI team recovered 16.1 kg of suspected heroin from a godown in Delhi, 10.2 kg of suspected cocaine and 11 kg of suspected heroin from a residential premises in Noida.

Earlier on September 13, the DRI had seized 3,000 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 20,000 crore from two containers that arrived at the Mundra port in Gujarat from Iran.

‘Immediate follow-up operations were carried out in New Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham, and Vijaywada. This led to recovery of 16.1 kilograms of heroin from a godown in Delhi, 10.2 kilograms of powder suspected to be cocaine and 11 kilograms of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida. A total of eight persons, including four Afghan nationals, one Uzbek National, and three Indian nationals have been arrested in the case so far. The arrested Indian nationals include the holder of the import export code (IEC), which was used to import the consignment. He was arrested from Chennai. Investigations are in progress’, said DRI in a statement.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate had started a money-laundering probe into the Mundra drug haul case.