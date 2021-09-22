Actor Tarun appears before ED in Hyderabad drugs case

Hyderabad: Actor Tarun has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a high-end drug racket uncovered in the city last year, which has been linked to money laundering.

In total, 10 Telugu film industry (Tollywood) presonalities have been summoned by Intelligence Department officials. The center has so far heard from noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh and Mumaith Khan, actors Nandu, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, P Navdeep and Tanish.

Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department arrested three members of a drug gang on July 2. As a result, several cases related to drug trafficking were filed and over 20 people were arrested, including a US citizen who was a former NASA engineer, a Dutch national, a South African national, and seven B.Tech degree holders employed with multinational companies. During the interrogation of persons arrested in connection with the racket, the names of some Tollywood personalities were revealed.

Prohibition and Excise Department’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed the alleged drug-links with Tollywood as part of its investigation, and questioned 11 people connected to Telugu film industry. Tollywood personalities who were questioned by SIT were summoned to appear before the ED.

They sold high-end drugs like lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), and it’s suspected that movie producers, employees of multinational corporations, and college students were among their customers. Investigators have said the drugs were ordered through a darknet (secret websites or online networks) and then delivered by courier, among others.