MP: Couple forced to dance with tyres around their necks for eloping

Dhar: In the Kundi village of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, a couple who eloped was beaten and forced to dance with tyres around their necks as punishment for running away. After the video of the incident went viral, the police registered a case against five people and arrested three of them. The other two are absconding.

On September 12th, the couple and another minor girl who helped the couple elope were beaten by villagers and family members of the girl.

On July 10th, the girl eloped with her lover Govind, and the two made their way to Gujarat; the girl’s family then filed a complaint with the Gandhwani police. Upon their return from Gujarat, the couple and the minor girl who helped them elope were beaten up.

Police rushed to the scene and filed a case against five people under the Pocso Act and the Indian Penal Code. ‘Her family members were angry as she had fled with a man. They suspected that another young girl (seen in video) helped the woman in fleeing from her home,’ Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said. Govind, the girl’s lover, was also arrested on the complaint of the girl’s family.