Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi house vandalised, 5 people detained

New Delhi: Police detained five individuals claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena for vandalising Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s official house in Ashoka Road, Delhi. The event occurred on Tuesday evening.

A bystander captured the event on camera and shared it on Facebook, showing 6-7 men gathering outside Owaisi’s home, screaming slogans. They are seen smashing the nameplate, a tubelight and some windows of the residence with sticks.

Police said they were alerted by a PCR call. ‘Police rushed to the spot and detained all the accused from the spot. By then, the men had damaged the entrance gate and windows of the house,’ a senior police officer stated.

Responding to the matter, Mr. Owaisi alleged that the crowd yelled sectarian chants and threatened to murder him. ‘If an MP’s house is not safe, then what message is Amit Shah sending?’ he questioned on Twitter, tagging Union Home Minister.