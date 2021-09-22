BMW launches its SUV ‘X5’ in India: Know features and price

Mumbai: BMW has launched its latest premium SUV, X5 in India. The German carmakers launched BMW – X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants – X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus and X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus. Both the petrol and diesel variants are manufactured at BMW’s Chennai plant.

The new X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus is powered with a three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Thethe engine is capable of producing 365 bhp and a maximum torque of 620Nm @ 15,00-2500 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

The X5 xDrive40i is powered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 340bhp and a maximum torque of 450Nm @1,500-5,200 rpm. it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. Both the engines are mated with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

The new SUV comes with some unique features that include auto start-stop, eco pro mode, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution panoramic glass roof, four-zone automatic climate control, electroplated controls and electrically adjustable roller sunblinds.

The X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus is priced at Rs 77.9 lakh while the petrol powered X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh.