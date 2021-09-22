Delhi skill university starts course in hygiene management

New Delhi: A statement from Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) indicates that it has launched a course on ‘Facilities and Hygiene Management’ and has entered into an agreement with a company that specializes in real estate and investment management.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between DSEU and JLL India for this key partnership initiative, it said. DSEU said in a statement on Wednesday that JLL is a leading professional services company that provides expertise in a variety of sectors, including commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehousing, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centres and education. As part of the partnership, JLL will be a key partner in developing the curriculum for BBA in ‘Facilities and Hygiene Management’, a first-of-its-kind course in India, it said. JLL will provide on-the-job training and placements for graduates as part of the program, according to the statement.

Sandeep Sethi, Managing Director of Work Dynamics for JLL in West Asia, said, ‘The role of the facilities management industry has evolved tremendously in the past couple of years, especially in these unprecedented times and it is important for students to understand how this industry can help in creating diverse roles, and contribute to a better world of work.’

As a purpose-led, responsible company, Mr. Sethi said, ‘We truly believe that this program advances the industry’s agenda and fulfils our commitment to give back to the community’.

Read also: Actor Tarun appears before ED in Hyderabad drugs case

DSEU’s 11 flagship courses include BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management as more emphasis is being placed in recent times on keeping a clean and hygienic environment, the statement said. According to the course description, students will be prepared to ensure basic regulatory standards of health and safety as well as the implementation of automated hygiene measures in any type of infrastructure, such as offices, airports, railways, and so on. The course will be offered in a hybrid model, in which students will receive some experiential learning through industrial visits, live projects, internships and more, according to the statement.