Dubai to launch special clinics for patients with ‘long Covid-19’

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched special clinics for patients with Covid-19 symptoms that persists even four weeks after contracting the coronavirus. Post-Covid-19 clinics would be held on Tuesdays at Al Barsha Health Centre and Thursdays at Nad Al Hammar.

Also Read: Gulf country issues guidelines for students and staff

Dr Hanan Al Hammadi, family medicine consultant and director of Medical Affairs at DHA’s Primary Health Care Sector said that these clinics are supposed to support Covid-19 patients who experience symptoms weeks or months after testing negative. The clinics will conduct a detailed study, get all the necessary tests done and refer patients to specialists in cases where they need particular medical intervention in specific areas.