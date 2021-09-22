Gulf country issues guidelines for students and staff

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in Oman has issued new guidelines for students and school staff. The ministry also set up a hotline connection between schools, healthcare providers and education supervisors in the governorates across the country to contain the spread of Covid-19. The new measures were launched as schools in the country reopened for physical classes.

As per the new guidelines, all bus drivers who come to school to pick up students and the cleaning staff working in the school premises must be vaccinated. Single use cups must be provided to all those who use water coolers. Students who feel ill must immediately inform a teacher.

If a students tests positive for Covid-19 then they must isolate at home, along with the rest of their family members for two weeks.

Schools must ensure that there are enough thermometers to check students’ temperatures. They must also form committees to follow up on health protocols, create clear and specific work plans to implement them.

Meanwhile, 22 new cases were reported in Oman. The overall infection tally has reached 2,947,42. The death toll is at 4093.