Himachal Pradesh: 79 students test Covid positive in a boarding school

Mandi: In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, 79 students and three staff members tested positive for Covid-19. This school is in Dharampur town of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh government announced earlier this week that it would extend the closure of schools in the state until September 25th, in light of the current Covid-19 situation and high positivity rate.

Himachal Pradesh has ordered all schools except residential schools to remain closed until September 25th, according to news agency PTI.

Residential schools will follow a standard operating procedure developed by the Department of Education to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to the order. In the meantime, both teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend schools, the state government said in its order. The state government had ordered schools closed until September 21st.