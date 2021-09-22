Indian school in Oman to resume physical classes

Muscat: The Indian School in Muscat, Oman has announced that the physical classes for Class 12 students will begin from October 3. Classes for students in IX, X, and XI will resume soon afterwards.

The physical classes will be on Sundays, Tuesday, and Thursdays and on Mondays and Wednesdays the online classes will continue. Only vaccinated students will be allowed to attend physical classes. The school timings will be 7 am to 10.30 am and 11.30 am to 3.15 pm.

‘The students of class IX to XII (online and physical) will have new timings and a new timetable with effect from Sunday, September 26, 2021.Virtual classes will be held from 7am to 2pm, with eight periods a day, and a five-minute break after every period’, said a circular issued by ISM.

A 15-minute break will also be provided after the third and sixth periods. Students are expected to join class at least five minutes before 7am.