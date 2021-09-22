IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player T Natarajan, tested positive for Covid-19. The player isolated himself from the rest of the team and is currently asymptomatic.

The medical team also identified six close contacts of the player, and placed them in self-isolation. They are all-rounder Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physio Shyam Sundar J, doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar, and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday at Dubai. All other team members tested negative for Covid-19.