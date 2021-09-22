Nine civic body employees booked for disrespecting Ganesh idols

Several employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) were booked for allegedly throwing Ganesh idols collected from people, into a pond for immersion, police said on Tuesday.

According to IMC commissioner Prathiba Pal, all nine contractual employees were fired, including two supervisors, Avinash Deshmukh and Chandra Shekhar Yadav. Shailendra Pataudi, the program officer, and Brijmohan Bhadoriya, the zonal officer, were both suspended. Pal said that an investigation has been launched into the matter, adding, ‘the incident of throwing idols in a pond has hurt the religious sentiments of people.’

An FIR was filed against nine civic employees based on a complaint filed by an IMC employee under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a police official from Chandan Nagar police station said.

The footage of the event, in which IMC personnel can be seen hurriedly throwing Ganesh idols has gone viral on social media.

Sanjay Shukla, a Congress MLA, and other party officials organised a demonstration in Indore, demanding action against the top officers. Shukla stated: ‘It was the responsibility of senior officers of IMC to hold the immersion of idols collected from different parts of the city but they deputed the work to contractual employees. The action and FIR on contractual employees are not enough. The state government should take strict against IMC officers for hurting the religious sentiments.’