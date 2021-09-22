‘Not smart/casual’: restaurant in Delhi denies customer in Saree, video goes viral

New Delhi: A short video of a posh restaurant in Delhi, denying customer because of her attire had gone viral on Social media. The customer at the restro-bar at Ansal Plaza, who was wearing a saree was denied entry, claiming that ‘saree is not smart or casual’.

A 15 second long clip of the undated incident, has recently surfaced on social media, where the lady is seen asking the staff about its bizarre dress code rules. She also asked the staff to show her any written proof of the rule. In response, a woman staff answers saying, ‘Ma’am, we only allow smart casual, saree doesn’t come under smart casual’, and arrogantly walks away.

Journalist Anita Chaudhry, uploaded the video on social media handles, and tagged the Prime Minister, Delhi CM and other prominent people to tell her the concrete definition of ‘smart outfit’, so that she can stop wearing saree.

??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?? , ?????? ?? ?? ?????????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? is not a smart outfit. ??? ???? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ????? ??? ?? ????? ?????????? ??? ????? ???? ???? ??? because Indian Paridhan saree is not a smar outfit in our india , Bharat , Hindustan. ?? meri ???? ?? ?? ???????? ???? ?? ???? ??? ??? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ?????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ??????? ???? ?? | Posted by Anita Choudaary on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Some twitter users shared the video ,and accused the restaurant of keeping ‘Taliban mentality’. The video has enraged citizens who slammed the restaurant for its dress code policy, calling the rule, bizarre, elitist and discriminatory.

