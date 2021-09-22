Pack your backpack and go trekking to scenic trails in Maharashtra

With the monsoons still continuing and the pandemic situation improving, it’s time for some fun- put on your shoes and explore Maharashtra’s beautiful trails.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year, numerous limitations on local and international travel have been enforced. Trekkers, like other travel enthusiasts, were compelled to stay at home. However, now that the situation has improved marginally, many adventurers are venturing out on little hikes in and around Mumbai to take in the scenery. Here’s our pick:

Irshalgad trek

The name Irshalgad comes from the words ‘Irshal,’ which means ‘top,’ and ‘gad,’ which means ‘fort. The walk to the Irshalgad Fort, which is located in Karjat, is simple to fairly challenging. It takes around two hours to climb and roughly an hour and a half to descend. The lengthy, difficult trek is well worth it because of the spectacular views of the high paddy fields, many caves, rock-cut water cisterns, and the Morbe dam.

Kanheri Caves trail

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park near Mumbai is home to the Kanheri Caves. For decades, the caverns have been used as Buddhist monk residences and some of the newer ones include elaborate carvings, pillars and even rock-cut cisterns, making them a must-see for history aficionados and art lovers.

Also Read: Study finds type 2 diabetes can be controlled through diet

Shruti Shah, a regular trekker to this site stated: ‘It’s heaven in the city. An uphill climb takes you to the highest point of Mumbai, giving you a spectacular view of the city’s high-rise buildings along with the forest. Sitting in the beautiful caves built centuries ago still gives you a divine experience, away from the mad rush of everyday city life.’

Tungareshwar trail

A walk to Tungareshwar, which is part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is perhaps the finest way to escape the city blues, even if only for a short time.

Devkund Waterfall trek

The Devkund Waterfall hike, situated in the heart of a thick forest, is a hidden jewel of nature. The path is known for its beautiful scenery, which includes expansive valleys, lush woods and some of the most beautiful waterfalls, riverbeds and lakes.

Ahupe Ghat trek

The Ahupe Ghat walk is a one-of-a-kind, captivating trip that gives breathtaking vistas of the beautiful Western Ghats and its valleys.

Mikail Kazi, who recently went on this trek, shared: ‘The trek is moderately difficult. It’s brilliant and the view from the top is stunning. While crossing the waterfall, where the force can be strong during the monsoon, taking a villager’s help is recommended. You can see the entire region from the top, including the lake from where the waterfall begins.’

Before you begin, keep these points in your mind: Dress comfortably and wear comfy shoes, bring a change of clothing with you, carry enough water and something to eat and have a windcheater for protection from the rain.