Reach office by 9 am, be available for public: Punjab CM to govt staff

Charanjit Singh Channi, hours after taking over as Punjab Chief Minister, instructed all government officers/employees at the state, district, tehsil and block levels to report to their respective offices by 9 am and stay available for the public throughout office hours till the evening.

While emphasising the need of introducing transparency in government offices, the Chief Minister also instructed all officers/employees to address any public concerns on a priority basis.

‘To ensure the availability of all the government officers/employees in the offices during official hours, administrative secretaries/department heads to conduct surprise checks twice a week to keep a vigil on the employees working under them,’ CM Charanjit Channi said.

Meanwhile, Singh has directed administrative secretaries and department heads to keep a strict watch on the operations and records at their respective offices.