Read about India’s multibillion-dollar Boeing 777 and the ‘Flying White House’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken his second trip abroad since the lockdown ended. In contrast with his short visit to Bangladesh, he will be taking his first long trip in the newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft with the call sign Air India One. Last year, a custom-built Boeing B777 aircraft was inducted to replace the Boeing 747 used to transport the Indian President, Vice President, and Prime Minister on international state visits. For VVIP transport duties, the aircraft will be specially retrofitted with the latest self-defence protection.

Air India originally owned the aircraft, and it has been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF), which will use it to ferry the Prime Minister, the President, and the Vice President. The aircraft has a call sign of ‘Air India One’. This is a pair of identical aircraft that have been modified and costs about Rs 8,400 crore.

The B777 will be equipped with state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS). Besides the national emblem and the names India and Bharat written in both Hindi and English on either side of the aircraft, the national flag is also displayed on the tail wing. The aircraft is operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force, and not by Air India pilots. However, Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) will maintain the wide-body planes, which are subsidiaries of the Indian carrier. According to reports, the planes will be able to fly between India and the US without having to refuel.

Similar security measures are in place on Air India One planes as on Air Force One planes used by the US President. Air India One also has Self-Protection Suites and massive office space with conference rooms like the Air Force One.

The US agreed to sell two defence systems to India for $190 million in February 2020. In July 2020, the aircraft was scheduled for arrival in India with advanced communication systems. The handover of the retrofitted aircraft was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Air India had originally used it in its fleet in 2018 before it was flown back to a Boeing facility in San Antonio, Texas, where it was fitted with the latest air defence protection technology.

How does the POTUS fly?

Air Force Flight 8610 and Eastern Airlines’ Flight 8610 almost collided in 1953 due to a flight mix-up, which could have led to a deadly collision. However, they did not. It was more fortunate since one of the flights was carrying the then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The US government decided to have a separate bird for the President of the United States (POTUS) after this incident.

A Boeing 747-200B, also known as ‘Air Force One, is currently the aircraft used to transport the President around the world. It is interesting to note that Air Force One is not the name of an aircraft, but the callsign of the US Air Force (USAF), which carries the President of the United States. Air Force One currently flies 747s, which the US Airforce has designated as VC-25A. The tail codes for these aircraft are 28000 and 29000 (pronounced ‘2-8-thousand’).

There are heavy modifications and safeguards on Air Force One, which can endure nuclear bomb explosions. A 4,000 square foot aircraft, Air Force One is equipped with an oval office, situation room, conference/dining room, radar jamming, flares, and a private suite with a small gym, bathroom, and comfortable sleeping quarters for the President. Additionally, the aircraft is equipped with roughly 85 phone lines.

Air Force One pilots are selected by the US Air Force, who have a minimum of 2,500 hours flying fighter jets and other military aircraft, and almost two decades of service with the USAF. 80 pilots and 89 large flight crew are picked from 12 395 pilots and 329 839 active duty members to be on Air Force One. Located in Maryland, Joint Base Andrews is the official base for the presidential fleet.