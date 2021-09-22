UAE lifts mandatory requirement of wearing masks in some public places

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has lifted the mandatory requirement of wearing masks in some public places in the UAE. As per the new announcement, UAE residents and nationals do not need to wear masks while exercising in public places.

Masks are also not mandatory when members of the same family are travelling in their private vehicles. Other places where the masks are not mandatory include closed places when individuals are alone, swimming pools, salons and beauty centers and medical centers. Signs will come up at places where masks are not required.

UAE took this decision as the daily number of Covid-19 cases declined by 60% in August this year as compared to the same period last year. Till now around 81 % of the population has been fully vaccinated and 92% of residents have received at least one dose.