‘Women’s right can’t be denied’ SC rejects centre’s request for NDA exam 2022

New Delhi: Supreme Court clarified on Wednesday that women should be allowed to appear in National Defence Academy (NDA) exams this year, rejecting the government’s request to defer the move until next year. The Court turned down the plea submitted by Defence Ministry, suggesting that the first women candidates for NDA should take the exams in May next year.

The Ministry, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, stated that certain infrastructural and curriculum changes are required to allow the induction of women, and hence it requires time till May 2022, to allow the women to participate in NDA entrance.

The bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, observed that the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations. The bench took note of the submissions made by Senior Advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma on behalf of the petitioner Kush Kalra, that two exams are held by the NDA during a year for the admissions to the next year. So, allowing women to take only the 2022 exams will mean that their admissions to the NDA will be delayed till 2023. The court said that, needful should be done by the defence department, in collaboration with the UPSC.

‘It would be difficult for us to accept the submissions of the Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam. Armed Forces has seen far emergent situations both at the border and in the country. We are sure such training will come handy here. We will thus not vacate the order passed by us. We will keep the plea pending here so that directions can be sought as situations arise’, the apex court noted this in its order .