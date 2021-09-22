World car-free day: Haryana CM with cabinet colleagues ride bicycles to Secretariat

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs, and MLAs, rode bicycles from the CM’s residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh, to observe World car-free day. Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma also reached Haryana Civil Secretariat on bicycle, along with the CM.

‘World Car-Free Day’ being celebrated today, you should also step up by not using private vehicles for the protection of nature’, Chief Minister tweeted. He also stated that Haryana government will soon bring electric vehicle policy and subsidy will be given on electric vehicles from the beginning. Electric buses will be also given consideration.

On the occasion of World Car Free Day, The Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages had also put up a digital exhibition to create environmental awareness. The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition of electric vehicles at the Civil Secretariat premises.

