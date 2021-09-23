15 year old girl gang raped by 33 men; 24 culprits arrested, 2 minors detained

Mumbai: 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months in Thane district, Maharashtra. Police have arrested 24 persons and detained two minors in the case, and some accused are suspected to have political party connections.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East region) Dattatray Karale, informed the media that the alleged incidents took place between January 29 and September 22 this year. The victim was raped by her boyfriend, and the crime was filmed, which he later used to blackmail the girl, and rape her again. He also shared the video with many others, including friends and acquaintances, and most of them used the footages to blackmail the teen and rape her. Police has informed that the girl was gang-raped by the group multiple times, and at several spots near Mumbai, including places like Dombivili, Murbad, Badlapur and Rabale. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her, at least on four to five occasions at different places.

The girl approached the police last night and is being treated in hospital. Manpada police in Dombivli registered a case that night against 33 people, under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) 376 (d) (gang-rape), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl knew almost all of the attackers, and her condition is said to be stable.

The case has caused public outrage and has also seized the attention of political parties ,and have demanded the toughest punishment for those who have brutally assaulted the teen. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the Maharashtra government should make special efforts to prevent such crimes. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole to conduct investigation on the incident.