Arab Coalition destroy bomb-laden drones and boats of Houthi rebels

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed three explosives laden drones targeting Saudi Arabia. The drones were launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Coalition forces also destroyed two boats belonging to the Houthi’s in the Salif area in Hodeidah in Yemen. As per the forces, the Houthi rebels backed by Iran were planning to disrupt maritime navigation using bomb-laden boats.

The coalition added that it is monitoring the Houthis’ drone activity and is taking strict measures to protect civilians. The UAE and Bahrain strongly condemned the attacks and affirmed their solidarity with the Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels initiated a civil war against the government in the country in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and is supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.