China to stop funding coal plant constructions in other countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced that China was to stop financing the construction of coal plants in other countries. In the video message that played at the United Nations General Assembly, Xi said that China will not build new coal-fired power projects s in order to step up support for other developing nations in advancing with green and low-carbon energy on Thursday.

China is the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter with a population of 1.4 billion people and has shown the least enthusiasm in its climate actions. This November, the world is heading towards a crucial climate summit of United Nations in Glasgow, Scotland.

Environmental activists say that China should be moving more aggressively to limit its own carbon emission caused by the use of coal. Jake Schmidt, a senior strategic director at the Natural resources Defense Council said that he hopes that was not the end of China’s actions against climate change. He apprised that China needed to bring forward stronger ambitions.

China was a major investment provider for new coal plants internationally. The decisions taken by China can lead to the cancellation of several coal-powered plant constructions that will reduce the emissions equivalent to one-fifth of the coal fleet of United States.

In 2019, China accounted for 27 percent of the global emissions before the pandemic reduced pollution as economy collapsed temporarily. China’s carbon emission has attained a new record this year. As cleaner energy has become cheaper, many industrialized countries are moving away from relying on coal.