Covid-19 Update: Total vaccination crosses 84 crore in India

New Delhi: The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 84 crore. The Union Ministry of health and Family Welfare updated this. On Thursday, around 65,26,432 vaccine doses were administered.

The Union government started the mass vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. In the second phase which started from February 2, frontline workers were vaccinated. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The vaccination for all people aged above 45 began from April 1. From May 1, all people aged above 18 were also included in the mass vaccination drive.

Also Read: America introduces opioid vaccine to tackle opioid crisis.

According the Health Ministry, it took 85 days to touch the 100 million vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 200 million mark and 29 more days to reach the 300 million mark, took 24 days to reach 400 million and then 20 more days to cross the 500 million vaccination mark on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 600 million mark and took only 13 days to reach 700 million from 600 million on September 7. The total number of doses administered crossed the 750 million mark on September 13.