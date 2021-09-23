Deepika Padukone shares pics of her badminton session with PV Sindhu

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, recently took to her social media handle to share a slew of photos from her badminton session with the world champion PV Sindhu. The images sparked speculation on the internet about whether Sindhu would be the subject of a biography, but the actress hadn’t said anything about it.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, on Tuesday, Deepika wrote: ‘Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!’

As soon as the post was shared, it gathered around 2 million likes and thousands of comments including Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh. He wrote: ‘MAJOR FOMO ATTACK!’

Sindhu just earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win two Olympic individual medals in a row.

Meanwhile, the daughter of former badminton star Prakash Padukone, Deepika, had frequently shared her love for the sport. Before joining Bollywood, she was also a national-level badminton player.