Emmy Awards 2021: ‘Aarya’ bags nomination, Sushmita Sen shares excitement

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, shared her excitement on social media after her 2020 crime drama web series ‘Aarya’ got nominated at the recently announced International Emmy Awards 2021. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and comedian Vir Das also grabbed nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Aarya’ has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category, alongside Chile’s El Presidente, Israel’s Tehran and British show There She Goes. The series is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, and marked former Miss Universe’s return to acting after several years. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, ‘Aarya’ revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita) who is a caring mother and a loving wife.

Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the nominations. She captioned, ‘OMGGGGGG!!!! AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys. Was busy dubbing for AARYA2…just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST and CREW EVER!!!! To see INDIA on this list fills my heart!!! Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!!’

She also congratulated the other two nominees from India, ‘Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations and for adding to India’s pride!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.’

Winners for the 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in New York on November 22. Previous year, India bagged the award for best drama series, with Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime.

