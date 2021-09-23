‘Filming ‘erotic content’ behind closed doors is not illegal’: Actress says in a police statement

On Thursday, actor-director Gehana Vasisth appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to record her statement regarding the FIR registered by an adult film actress in the pornography case. As a defense, Gehana Vasisth said she produced ‘bold, erotic content’ and that her actions do not qualify as pornographic. As there are no censorship laws for digital content, they are free to film whatever they want without fear of legal consequences.

There is no censorship on digital platforms yet. According to her, an action taken behind closed doors doesn’t need permission. Gehana Vasisth claimed that she was being framed and that there is no evidence against her in the case pertaining to a complaint by an adult film actress alleging force to create pornographic videos uploaded to Raj Kundra’s HotShots app.

‘I don’t want to comment on Raj Kundra right now but we didn’t make anything that was pornographic in any way. “I’ve been in prison for five months, and I’ve been framed all along’, she said. In her statement, Gehana Vasisth said that she was granted relief by the Supreme Court and intends to cooperate with the police. She also claims that those who have complained against her did so under pressure. ‘Girls were blackmailed to give statements against me and I will expose all of them. I will fight till the end,’ she told the property cell.

The charges against Gehana Vasisth?

Gehana Vasisth was charged on July 27 under sections 354c (Viewing and/or capturing the image of a girl or woman going about her private acts),292 ( sale, letting to hire, distribution and public exhibition of obscene books), 293(Sale, etc of obscene objects to young people), 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 66 e ( intentionally or knowingly captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of any person ), 67, 67a (Violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act. Additionally, she was charged under Sections 2g, 3, 4, 6, and 7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Gehana Vasisth is a porn film director, according to the police. Vasisth and three others are accused of threatening, coercing and luring a woman to act in obscene films for the HotShots app. According to the woman, the obscene scenes were supposed to be edited out of the web series but were not. Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 in connection with the alleged creation of pornographic films and publication of them on different apps, including HotShots. The pornography case that led to Gehana Vasisth’s arrest in February of this year lasted for four months. In June, she was released on bail. In the third FIR filed in connection with the porn films case, she was granted protection from arrest earlier this week by the Supreme Court.