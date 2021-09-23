Idea that women shouldn’t be educated is not Islamic: Pak PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has gone into damage control mode after the country was isolated on the international arena this week as a result of an attempt to rally support for the Taliban.

The PM recently stated that preventing women from receiving an education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic, but expressed hope that Taliban leaders would soon allow women to continue their studies.

He urged the Taliban government to be inclusive and to uphold human rights. Imran Khan said in an interview with the UK media that failing to create an inclusive administration in Afghanistan may lead to civil war. He further stated that Afghanistan should not be utilised to shelter terrorists who may pose a security danger to Pakistan.

Also Read: Statue of Unity guides return tourist’s purse containing Rs 70k

‘If they do not include all the factions [in the government] sooner or later they will have a civil war. That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry,’ Khan said during an interview with UK media.

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan in August, women have grown increasingly concerned about a return to the oppressive Taliban regime of the 1990s. Girls were barred from secondary schools last week by the Taliban, who allowed only boys and male teachers back.