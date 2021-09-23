‘I’ll show you new dreams’: New CM Channi gets poetic about Punjab; Video goes viral

Amritsar: The first informal appearance of new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, goes viral on social media, where he gets poetic about his home state, and promises new dreams to the people of his state.

In a 52-second video clip posted on Koo micro-blogging site, from the account of Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) on Wednesday, Channi is seen singing a poem about the state, at a tea stall. The CM is seen having tea in a pannikin and snacks with his friends and supporters in an informal ambience, at the tea stall in Amritsar. Sources said that he visited the stall after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple on Wednesday, accompanied by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and deputy CMs Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni.

Punjab’s first Sikh CM from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, Channi is heard reciting a poem in Hindi. He says: ‘Chalte-Firte hue mehtab dikhayenge tumhe, Hum se milna kabhi yeh punjab dikhayenge tumhe, Chand har chat pe hai, Sooraj hai har aangan mein, neend se jago naye khwaab dikhayenge tumhe.’ (Meaning: I will show you the light of the moon, meet me so that I can show you Punjab, there is a moon on top of every roof, there is a sun in every courtyard, wake up from sleep, I will show you new dreams.)

https://www.kooapp.com/koo/PunjabGovtIndia/b1a6541b-096f-4a0d-9c3f-175ae3d93281

Channi, former minister at Captain Amarinder’s cabinet, became Chief Minister after his resignation, and took oath on 20th September. He became the Chief Minister, with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. His appointment will allow the party to play the Dalit card in the coming elections. An estimated 30 per cent of the state’s population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from the Dalit community.

