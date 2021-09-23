Indian Sign Language dictionary adds Bollywood star ‘Shah Rukh Khan’

PM Narendra Modi-launched the Indian Sign Language dictionary and it has a place for Shah Rukh Khan. In order to say Shah Rukh Khan in sign, you need to hold the fingers of your right hand like a gun and tap on your heart twice. The actor’s name is among 10,000 words newly drafted into the digital dictionary of India’s non-voiced lexicon, including Deaflympics, online banking, and carpooling. A new DVD visual dictionary has been released by the Indian Sign Language and Training Centre (ISLRTC).

#SRK is mentioned in the Indian Sign Language dictionary with 10,000 words launched by Narendra Modi. After being known by his Trademark Pose, King of Hearts gets a sign to be called out by a special disabled person.@iamsrk is the Pride & Emotion that will be written in history pic.twitter.com/IsqrPlN1Pd — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 23, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted taking pictures with officials of the Pune Metro. According to reports, the actor was shooting for director Atlee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Lion’. A picture of SRK posing with Pune Metro staff went viral after it was taken. He was wearing a black ensemble. However, there has been no official confirmation of the shoot schedule.

Upcoming projects :

Shah Rukh Khan stars in Atlee’s Lion alongside Nayanthara. In addition to this, he is working on Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.