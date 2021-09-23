‘James Bond’, Daniel Craig, is awarded honorary Royal Navy status

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has achieved something particularly special as he awaits the release of his fifth movie as Bond, No Time to Die. The actor has been appointed honorary commander of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom. He said he feels privileged and honored to have earned such a prestigious title.

CRAIG IS NOW AN HONORARY ROYAL NAVY COMMANDER

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s new James Bond film, is set to be released in Indian cinemas on September 30. A streak of good luck has hit the actor. In an announcement made on Thursday, September 23, the James Bond actor was named honorary Commander of the Royal Navy.

James Bond’s official Twitter page posted Daniel Craig’s photo in the Royal Navy uniform with the caption, ‘Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy’. As commander Craig said, ‘I am privileged and honored to be appointed to the honorary rank of commander in the senior service’.

Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. Commander Craig said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.” pic.twitter.com/5pPDdznejE — James Bond (@007) September 23, 2021

Read more: Pakistani airspace used by Modi’s flight to the US: Know the reason here…

NO TIME TO DIE

Daniel Craig has played James Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre before No Time To Die. Aside from Cary Joji Fukunaga, the upcoming spy thriller also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.