Maharashtra CM ‘doing good work’ in state: Opposition BJP MLA heaps praises

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLA Manda Mhatre heaped praises at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he is ‘doing good work’ in the state. Mhatre said this while mentioning that, Thackeray had given approval for a super-specialty hospital in Navi Mumbai, and added that it would be of great help to people.

Mahtre, the BJP MLA from Belapur in Navi Mumbai, also told the media in Navi Mumbai that, whenever anyone, including members from the Opposition, approached Thackeray for any work, he listened patiently and gave useful advice. ‘When the Chief Minister is supportive of our projects and gives it a push, why not say he is doing good work?’ The Opposition legislator added.

Notably, Mahtre was one among the 12 women BJP MLAs from Maharashtra, who have written a letter to the CM, expressing concerns over rising crimes against women in the state. When media pointed out the accusations that Opposition claims against Thackerey, she responded that a Chief Minister is for the entire state, and thus have to take important decisions, which might sometimes lead to criticisms. She also added that there is nothing wrong in admitting the good work done by the leader.

