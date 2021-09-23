‘Mamata is aware of undercurrent of resentment against her’: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Union minister said that Mamata is aware of the undercurrent of resentment against her.

‘She is a little nervous. I get a feeling that she is aware of the undercurrent of resentment against her. She also realizes that things like post-poll violence are going to be the issues in Bhabanipur bypoll’, said Hardeep Singh Puri. Puri also carried out a door-to-door campaign for the BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur.

Also Read: Security forces gun down one terrorist in encounter

Earlier Mamata Banerjee called Puri an ‘outsider’ during an election rally and said that BJP is bringing outsiders to the state to create disturbances during the by poll.

Mamata Banerjee is fighting a crucial by-poll in the Bhabanipur constituency. In order to continue as Chief Minister, Mamata is required to win a seat in the state assembly by November 5, in conformity with the constitutional provisions. She had earlier failed in the Nandigram seat in the assembly elections held in May. By poll will be held on September 30 and votes will be counted on October 3.