Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at all-time high

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices touched an all-time high. As per market experts, the decision of US Federal Reserve to ease its monthly bond purchases has supported the equity indices globally.

BSE Sensex settled at a record high of 59,885.36, higher by 958 points. NSE Nifty advanced 176 points to settle at an all-time high of 17,823.

All the 15 sector gauges in NSE ended higher. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 1.5% and NSE Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.8%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 1,974 shares ended higher while 1,266 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Coal India, HDFC, Axis Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, Dr Reddy’s Labs, JSW Steel, Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Nestle India and Britannia Industries.