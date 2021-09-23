‘The diaspora is our strength’: Indian-Americans welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US

Indian-Americans greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the United States (US) on Thursday morning. Following his reception by members of the Indian diaspora at Andrews Joint Air Force Base, he took to his Twitter handle to praise the achievements of the community around the world. ‘Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,’ Prime Minister Modi tweeted while posting images of the event.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Arindam Bagchi of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted a few photos showing PM Modi interacting with Indian-American CEOs and shaking hands with those on the other side of the barricades. On Wednesday, PM Modi posted a video of himself at a desk going through documents while in transit to the United States. The picture shows him sifting through a stack of documents, a suitcase and files on the seat next to him. ‘Long flights give you the chance to work on files and go through papers,’ he captioned the image.

Read more: Prithviraj Sukumaran loves ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ too! Enjoy his Cajon playing

PM Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time since taking office in 2014, was greeted at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India’s ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. During his visit, Modi will meet President Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris. In New York, he will also attend the first-ever Quad Summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. According to PM Modi, his visit will give him an opportunity to strengthen ties with the United States and Japan, as well as consolidate ties with Australia.