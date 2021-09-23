Thousands flee from Myanmar town near Indian border.

Thantlang town of Myanmar, near Indian border saw a massive exodus to neighbouring areas including India after homes were set on fire by armed forces. About ten thousand people were displaced by the fighting between junta forces and anti-junta militants in north-western regions of Myanmar.

5,500 people were reported to have arrived at two districts in India’s border state of Mizoram, as they scrambled to escape during a military crackdown in Myanmar. Myanmar had been in a state of agitation since Aung San Suu Kyi government tumbled down.

About 20 homes were set on fire in a combat between the army and militia forces in opposition with military rule last weekend. Amid the fighting in Thantlang, a Christian pastor was shot dead while trying to extinguish the fire, reported Myanmar Now, a news portal.

A community leader from Myannmar said that the conflict between soldiers and militants Took the lives of four civilians and injured more than 15 people. An army base was overrun by the militant group which provoked the military to use airstrikes.

The Chin Defence Force, the group in opposition with military rule stated that 30 soldiers had been killed by the army. The dead pastor’s family said that only a few households remained in Thantlang which included an orphanage with around 20 children.

The combats between People’s Defence Forces and the well-equipped army had resulted in death of several civilians in the past. The community leader Salai Thang shared his deep concerns about the people who have fled to find food and shelter.