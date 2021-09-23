‘Wife does not bathe daily’: Husband files for divorce

Uttar Pradesh: According to reports, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh pronounced triple talaq on the grounds of not bathing every day. To save her marriage, the wife filed a complaint with the women’s protection cell. Aligarh Women Protection Cell is providing marriage counseling to the couple.

‘A woman sent us a written complaint stating that her husband has given her triple talaq on the pretext of not bathing every day. We are counseling the couple and their parents to save their marriage,’ said a counselor working for the Women Protection Cell. According to the counselor, the woman confirmed at the Women Protection Cell that she wishes to continue her marriage with her husband.

He explained that the woman from Kwarsi village was married to the man fromChandaus village two years back and that they have a one-year-old child. ‘During counseling, the man repeatedly and firmly stated that he wanted to end his relationship with the woman. He also asked us to help him get a divorce from his wife since she does not bathe every day,’ added the councilor.

As the counselor explained, ‘In his petition, he told the Women Protection Cell that every day the couple would argue after he asked his wife to take a bath. We are advising the man not to break up with his wife over such a minor issue. We are also trying to make him understand that their divorce can also affect the upbringing of their child,’ said the councilor.

Both husband and wife have been given time to consider their divorce by the Women Protection Cell. Several members of the Women Protection Cell emphasized that their decision not to proceed with the divorce application was due to the fact that the divorce request was not based on any violent act or crime against women. Therefore they are providing counseling to the couple rather than proceed with the divorce petition.