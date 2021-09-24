9 minutes after receiving a SOS, police arrest a man for sexual assault

On Friday, the Disha SOS mobile application of the Andhra Pradesh Police achieved another success when the police arrested an offender within nine minutes of receiving the alert. A 20-year-old college student living in the Andhra Pradesh district of Chittoor was attacked by a sexual predator while she was sleeping at home

When the victim managed to push the accused out of her house during the attack, she triggered the SOS alert precisely at 1.17 am on Friday. Upon receiving the alert, the local police rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect within nine minutes. In another incident this month, a woman hailing from Andhra Pradesh was rescued near Delhi after she sent a distress signal.

In addition to causing fear in those who may even remotely contemplate harming women, the mobile application is turning out to be a big game-changer for law enforcement authorities who can drastically reduce the time it takes to respond to such incidents, a top police officer said.

The Disha App lets women in danger call the police simply by shaking their phone five times or by pressing the SOS button. Using this app, the police were able to prevent nearly 900 crimes against women in the last three months.