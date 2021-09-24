Airline announces resumption date of Dubai service

Dubai: The budget air carrier based in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific announced that it will resume daily flights from Manila to Dubai from September 30. The airline will also operate special commercial flights on September 27 and 29 to Dubai.

Passengers can book tickets on the website www.cebupacificair.com. All passengers must submit a negative RT-PCR test results, taken within 48 hours before departure.

The air carrier will also operate flights to Kuala Lumpur from October 4 and Fukuoka on November 5. The airline will fly twice weekly to Nagoya starting October 2, and Osaka on October 4.