Emirates Draw announces cash prize of 77 million Dirham

Dubai: Emirates Draw has announced one of the largest cash prizes in a draw in the UAE. The organizers of the draw has announced a Grand Prize of 77,777,777 UAE dirhams. Apart from this, seven people will be given 77,777 as prize per week.

People can participate in the draw by purchasing an 50 UAE dirham’s Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. it can also be purchased on Emirates Draw retailers. After registering online, the participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

After their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh 77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh 77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 7 pm UAE time on the www.emiratesdraw.com and on the YouTube and Facebook channels of the company. The first draw will take place on September 25, 2021.