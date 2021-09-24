Four year old step-sister raped: man sentenced to death

Dehradun: A local court in Pithoragarh , Uttarakhand, sentenced a man to death on Friday for raping his four-and-a-half-year-old step sister. The culprit identified as Janak Bahadur, a Nepalese labourer, was sentenced to death by Special Sessions Judge Gyanendra Kumar Sharma, for committing the heinous crime.

The Judge ordered death sentence to the culprit, stating that, the crime fell into the rarest of rare category as the victim was the man’s step sister who lived with him after the death of her parents.

Also read: TN dishonour killing case:1 sentenced to death,12-life term after 18 years

‘The matter came to light in April this year after the victim fled her home and took shelter in the home of a woman who lived nearby. The woman called the police and a case was lodged’, informed the Government counsel Pramod Pant.