GST imposed on satellite rights to be increased

New Delhi: As per reports, the union government will increase the Goods and Services Tax(GST) imposed on sale of satellite rights of films and other programmes. A recommendation for this was discussed in the 45th meeting of GST Council held at Lucknow on 17th September. The meeting under the chairmanship of Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman has submitted the proposal to increase the GST rates on sale of satellite rights of films to 18% from 12%.

As per the proposal the GST imposed on all licensing services, the right to broadcast and show original films, sound recordings, radio and television programmes will be increased.