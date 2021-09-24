DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSimagesmembers and peopleNewsInternationalPoliticsMobile Apps

‘Harder to copy’: Congress shares Manmohan Singh’s old pics holding press meet on flight

Sep 24, 2021, 08:14 am IST

New Delhi: The Congress posted a counter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photo from Air India One, showing him working on the long flight.

Sharing a few picture of former Prime Minister addressing the media while in the air, the Congress wrote: ‘Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One.’

Earlier, PM Modi shared a photo of himself looking through documents on his flight to Washington, where he has a packed three-day schedule, including a Quad meeting and a UN General Assembly address. ‘A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work,’ read the caption.

Reacting to the tweet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, wrote: ‘Always in the service of the country without stopping, tirelessly, #SevaSamarpan.’

Several Congress supporters shared images of past prime ministers undertaking files on their flights, including Lal Bahadur Shastri and PV Narasimha Rao.

