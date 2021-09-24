‘Harder to copy’: Congress shares Manmohan Singh’s old pics holding press meet on flight

New Delhi: The Congress posted a counter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photo from Air India One, showing him working on the long flight.

Sharing a few picture of former Prime Minister addressing the media while in the air, the Congress wrote: ‘Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One.’

Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One. pic.twitter.com/JiYlQcX0HE — Congress (@INCIndia) September 23, 2021

Earlier, PM Modi shared a photo of himself looking through documents on his flight to Washington, where he has a packed three-day schedule, including a Quad meeting and a UN General Assembly address. ‘A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work,’ read the caption.

Reacting to the tweet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, wrote: ‘Always in the service of the country without stopping, tirelessly, #SevaSamarpan.’

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Several Congress supporters shared images of past prime ministers undertaking files on their flights, including Lal Bahadur Shastri and PV Narasimha Rao.

Old pic : My grandfather & Prime minister Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri ji Reading Files In Aeroplane. pic.twitter.com/GoxjE9x797 — Vibhakar Shastri (@VShastri_INC) September 19, 2021