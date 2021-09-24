‘I wasn’t born to just eat, sleep and stay at home, I want to go school’: Powerful words by Afghan girl goes viral

Kabul: Women’s rights have been in question in Afghanistan since Taliban took over. Even though Taliban claims that it will not oppose girls’ education or working women, recent reports from the region proves otherwise. Recently, the Taliban government has released a statement asking officials to arrange for the reopening of ‘madrassas, private and public schools and other academic institutions of the country’, stating ‘All teachers and male students should attend school’.

After this announcement, protests erupted from different parts of the country, to allow girls to attend educational institutions. Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary, shared a video on Twitter, that records the speech of a young girl, about the need for girls and women to be educated in Afghanistan. In a minute-long video, the girl fearlessly asks Taliban leaders as to who are they to take away the rights and opportunities from them when both men and women are equal before ‘Allah’

‘Today’s girls are tomorrow’s mothers. If they do not have education, how will they teach manners to their children? I am from the new generation. I was not born to just eat, sleep and stay at home. I want to go to school. I want to do something for the development of my country’, the girl asserts.

“I want to go to school.” Powerful message from this eloquent Afghan girl. pic.twitter.com/PdAMtg9Fjm — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 22, 2021

The video went viral within hours of being posted. Social media users applauded the girl’s courage and determination, and expressed their solidarity with her cause.

